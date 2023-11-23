Anti-Israel protesters glue themselves to the street, disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Anti-Israel protester glues her hands to the ground disrupting Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Photo: Haber Luften via X)

When police arrived at the scene, one protester yelled, “I’m glued down and I can’t get up.”

By World Israel News Staff

During the traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, anti-Israel protesters glued themselves to 6th Avenue and disrupted the legendary family event.

Around 40 protestors wore white jumpsuits displaying words like “colonialism” and “capitalism,” with red splattered all over them to resemble blood.

Many crouched down on 6th Avenue and attached their hands to the pavement with crazy glue.

As they pretended to be dead, others poured red fluid over them, presumably to make it seem as if they were bleeding.

While many in the crowd booed, some of the protesters chanted what is widely known as an antisemitic slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

When police arrived at the scene, one protester yelled, “I’m glued down and I can’t get up.”

As the officers detached the protester’s hand from the sidewalk, the protester yelled, ” “The Palestinians deserve the right to return to their ancestral land.”

The police took several of the protesters into custody but didn’t confirm the exact number.

Meanwhile, many in the crowd expressed dismay and annoyance with the disruption.

One attendee named Greg who was visiting from Philadephia, said, “It’s pissing me off.”

“Do it somewhere else. Not today, they’re ruining the parade. They super-glued their hands to the street. These people worked hard to be in this parade.”

At Midtown, 400 other protestors joined in with a large sign that said, “Genocide then, genocide now.”

They were chanting, “Long live intifada,” and, “American public don’t you see? Your taxes fund our misery.”

One woman wearing a shirt with the word “Intifada” printed on it, chanted, “What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side? I hear it’s genocide.”

Many prominent people criticized the parade disruption, with Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-Bronx) calling it “sick.”

He continued, “Protesters are disrupting a parade attended by thousands of children?! It’s beyond the pale. They are pro-Hamas and anti-Jew. They are for the terrorists.”