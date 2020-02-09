Anti-Israel Waters strikes out with Major League Baseball

Waters has long supported the BDS movement and has often used his stature to pressure other artists into not performing in the Jewish State.

By World Israel News Staff and AP

Major League Baseball will not schedule any more advertising on its platforms promoting anti-Israel musician Roger Waters.

The decision was made after B’nai B’rith International sent a letter last month to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred which criticized the sport’s involvement in ticket sales for Waters’ “This is Not a Drill” tour.

“Waters is an avowed anti-Semite whose views on Jews and Israel far exceed the boundaries of civil discourse,” the Jewish advocacy group wrote, adding that they were “saddened and outraged that baseball … would use its online resources to publicize an individual with an alarming history of anti-Semitic hatred. We call on MLB to cease providing Roger Waters a platform.”

Waters has long supported the boycott, divestment, sanctions movement (BDS) and has often used his stature to pressure other artists into not performing in the Jewish State.

The former Pink Floyd frontman also has been criticized for anti-Semitic use of the Star of David at some of his concerts. He has said he never intended to offend the Jewish people and made changes after hearing complaints.

Waters made headlines last September when he blamed Israel and the U.S. for the Iranian threat.

In an interview with The Real News Network on Sept. 24, 2019, Waters was asked about Iran’s lust for terror and abuse of human rights.

“This is just a story that’s being made up by the Israelis and the Americans in order to create more confusion and conflict in the Middle East,” Waters answered. “And also, if possible, at the behest of the Israeli government, to get America to wage war upon Iran in order to blunt Iran’s influence in the Middle East.

“Because it’s a big country. Lots of people. It’s a very old ancient civilization, the Persian civilization, and the Israelis don’t want it there. They would prefer it was rubble. And so that’s why they’re encouraging the idea that it’s an enemy,” he added.