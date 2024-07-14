Antisemitic plumber fundraised for ISIS, denies Oct. 7th atrocities

Plumber who refused to work with “Zionists” dismisses reports of Hamas rapes as “Nazi”-like propaganda.

By World Israel News Staff

More details are emerging about a British plumber who denied service to a Jewish customer because she is a Zionist, including that he was once arrested for his role in a fundraising effort for the ISIS terror group.

The Jewish Chronicle confronted Adam Loxley, also known as Omar Abdullah Bal, after he sent a message to a Jewish woman explicitly stating that he refused to work with her because she supports the Jewish State.

Loxley, who was born to a Turkish Muslim father and English-Irish mother, admitted to the JC that he was rejecting clients if they were pro-Israel, though he denied he was antisemitic.

After investigating Loxley further, the JC found that he was arrested in 2015 for his part in raising money for the ISIS terror group – though he was later acquitted of criminal charges.

According to Loxley, he retrieved a sum of money for his brother Hassan, who was planning to use the funds to travel to Syria to support ISIS and provide support to the terror group.

Loxley told the JC he was unaware of the intended purpose of the money, though he acknowledged he sensed there was something unusual about his brother’s request to deliver him money from a third-party. Loxley’s brother was later jailed for two and half years for attempting to join the terror organization.

In the same conversation with the JC, Loxley denied that Hamas terrorists had sexually assaulted Israeli women on October 7th, and compared the reports of mass rapes to Nazi propaganda against Jew in pre-Holocaust Germany.

“If you look at Nazism, if you look at Germany in 1930 and 1935, 1936. If you look at how the Jews are portrayed it was a case of, ‘They do this, they do that, they’ve done this in society,'” he said.

“It’s a case of they were a demonized people because what you do before you start committing genocide you demonize a people. It’s a case of, normal people think to themselves, ‘Oh wait, hold on a minute, those are bad people’…

“I feel that if you look at, for example, a lot of the propaganda that was put out and not questioned, now we can do anything we want to the Palestinian people.”​