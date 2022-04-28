Arab indicted for attacking Jews in Jerusalem’s Old City during Passover

Arab youth hurl stones towards Israeli security forces at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on Ramadan,and Passover eve, April 15, 2022. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Israeli prosecutors filed an indictment on Thursday against an Arab resident of Jerusalem and several other individuals suspected of attacking a group of Jews in the Old City during Passover, TPS News reported.

The indictment accuses 25-year-old Guad Mazaru of attacking five ultra-Orthodox individuals by the Old City’s Lions’ Gate, which is adjacent to the Gate of the Tribes, the primary entrance to the Temple Mount for Muslim worshippers.

Palestinian violence has escalated significantly during the month of Ramadan, including riots on the Temple Mount.

According to the indictment, Mazaru and about 10 other Arabs shouted at the Jews, approached them in a menacing way and began beating them. At one point, Mazaru forcefully threw a garbage can at one of the victims. He also grabbed the neck and tallis of one of the Jews to prevent him from escaping.

The indictment says the Arabs fled as Israeli Border Police responded to the assault. Mazaru and several other suspects were arrested.

According to a Dutch study cited by the Jerusalem Post, “Ramadan brought with it a 200% increase in terrorist attacks in Israel between 2005 and 2016.”