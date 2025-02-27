Arab-Israeli terrorist wounds 8 in northern Israel

Combination ramming and stabbing south of Haifa leavess 8 people wounded, including 2 in serious condition.

By World Israel News Staff

A terrorist attack in northern Israel left at least eight people wounded Thursday afternoon, including two people who were seriously injured.

The attack occurred at approximately 4:20 PM when a terrorist driving by Karkur Junction on Highway 65 near the city of Pardes Hana-Karkur rammed into multiple pedestrians.

The terrorist then exited the vehicle and proceeded to stab several people.

At least two police officers were stabbed during the attack, according to preliminary reports.

Officers responding to the attack opened fire and fatally wounded the terrorist on the scene.

Israeli media outlets reported that the terrorist has been identified as a 24-year-old Arab citizen of Israel from the town of Ma’ale Iron. The terrorist had no prior criminal or terror-related record.

“The terrorist ran over several people at a bus station, then proceeded to stab others and crashed into a police vehicle,” Israel Police said in a statement Thursday.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the injured, while police forces were deployed to the area.

“According to passersby, this was a vehicle that hit several people standing on the sidewalk,” United Hatzalah paramedics Lahav Sliman, Eli Teichholz and Nadav Gov reported from the scene.

“We provided assistance at the scene to approximately ten victims (aged 20-40) who were seriously, moderately, and moderately injured. The United Hatzalah Psychotrauma Unit also provided assistance to the panicked witnesses who were at the scene.”

According to MDA spokesman Zaki Heller, five men and three women were wounded in Thursday’s attack,, ranging in age from 20 to 70.

Two of the victims are in serious condition, while three are listed in moderate condition, and three in light condition.

“We arrived at a complex scene with a lot of commotion following a vehicle that struck several pedestrians,’ MDA paramedic Avi Cohen relayed from the scene.

“There were eight injured people at the scene—two in serious condition, three in moderate condition, and three with minor injuries. They were near a bus station at the Pardes Hanna-Karkur junction, in the westbound lane, when the vehicle hit them.”

“When we arrived, they were lying in the rear area. We immediately began providing medical treatment to all the injured, including stopping bleeding and bandaging wounds. We loaded them into ambulances and mobile intensive care units and quickly evacuated them to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.”