Arab List recommends Gantz for premiership, could spell end of Likud rule

The Joint List said it wants Benny Gantz to set up a government.

By World Israel News Staff

In a meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday, Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List, the controversial Arab party, recommended unanimously on the establishment of a center-left party led by Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.

Asked again by Rivlin who the Joint List recommends, Odeh repeated that the entire faction wanted Gantz to be selected to set up a new government.

The recommendation may give Gantz the edge in forming a government over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Odeh said that Israel was under the rule of fascists, and said the party opposed the Likud and Netanyahu.

The Joint List, which won a unprecedented 15 seats in the March 2 elections, divided among 14 Arabs and one Jewish member, is a party steeped in controversy and has been accused of supporting terrorism. Ahmed Tibi, its No. 2 on the list, was a former political adviser to PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat, known as the Father of Modern Terror.

Tibi, who also spoke at the meeting, complained about the “outrageous” attempts to delegitimize the party. He said efforts to separate the Arab population from the Joint List were “artificial” and “hallucinatory,” noting that the Joint List had received vast support from the Arab sector in Israel and it was wrong to try and separate between the minority population and the party that it has voted to represent it.

There was a question mark before the meeting whether the Balad party, one of the four parties that make up the Joint List, would support recommending Gantz for the premiership.

However, at the meeting Mtanes Shehadeh, head of the Balad party, which holds three Knesset seats, said that it decided out of a responsibility to its voters and in order to maintain unity within the Joint List to vote in favor of Gantz. Shehadeh said there was no secret that the party wanted to see Netanyahu replaced.

“In spite of all the difficulties, we decided to go with the Joint List to change the reality for the good of us all,” he said.