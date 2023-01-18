Arab man indicted for brutal 2021 mob attack on Jew

Mor Janashvili lies wounded after being attacked by Arab rioters in Akko on May 12, 2021. (Flash90/Roni Ofer)

Asi Hourani, 50, is the eighth man charged in the violent assault of a Jewish man that left the victim with life-changing injuries.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

An Arab-Israeli man has been indicted for participating in the violent lynch and near-murder of a Jewish man in Akko, which took place in May 2021 during the Israel-Gaza clash Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The Shin Bet security agency said in a statement on Wednesday evening that criminal charges were filed against Asi Mahmoud Salah Hourani, 50, who was arrested several weeks ago for the attack.

Hourani is the eighth person to be charged in the mob attack, which began when rioters hurled stones at a car belonging to Mor Janashvili, a local Jewish man.

The rocks shattered the windshield of Janashvili’s car, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and crash. After exiting his vehicle, an Arab mob surrounded him and brutally beat and stabbed him, leaving him gravely wounded.

According to the Shin Bet statement, Hourani “took an active part” in the assault of Janashvili, who was eventually extricated from the mob by an Arab-Israeli nurse.

Janshvili was en route to his mother’s house when attacked. He had heard about the rioting in her neighborhood and was concerned for her safety.

Although Janashvili survived the attack, he was left with life-changing injuries and is now disabled.

In October 2022, Rani Firan, who was charged with participating in the attack, was released to house arrest by a judge, who said the suspect only posed a “medium risk” to society.

“There has been a positive change in his behavior” since he married and his first child was born during his incarceration, the judge said.

Janashvili expressed outrage about the ruling.

“I am very upset and angry. Jewish blood is cheap,” he said in a video statement to Hebrew-language media. “Where are my rights as a Jewish citizen who was wounded here?”

He added that “it’s time for the courts to wake up and realize that Jewish blood has value. I do not accept [this ruling], and I call for the prosecution to appeal the decision, and I will fight for them to do so.”

Former head of the Israel space program, 84-year-old Avi Har-Even, died in June 2021 from injuries he sustained in the Akko unrest after rioters set fire to a hotel where he was a guest.