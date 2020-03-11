Arab media abuzz with reports that Hezbollah chief infected with coronavirus

Reports that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah contracted the deadly virus have circulated as members of his inner circle are reportedly under quarantine.

By World Israel News Staff

On Wednesday, a United Arab Emirates-based reporter named Maria Maaloof posted to Twitter about Arab media reports claiming that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has the coronavirus.

Nasrallah allegedly contracted the virus after hosting a delegation from Iran, which bankrolls his terror group. Iran has the highest concentration of virus cases in the Middle East, with the senior vice president and two other ministers reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19, the technical name for the illness caused by the virus.

Iran reported 354 deaths so far, second only to China and Italy.

Maaloof’s tweet about Nasrallah arrived on the heels of a report by Al Arabiya discussing Nasrallah’s quarantine, The Algemeiner reported.

Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Hashim Safi Al Din was also reportedly quarantined, along with a number of senior Hezbollah members confirmed as having contracted the virus.

Iran, which controls Hezbollah from Tehran, reported 9,000 cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday.

These cases include Vice President Eshaq Jahangir and a number of high-level Iranian ministers, according to Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency.

True? Lebanese journalist Maria Maalouf claims that Hezbollah’s capo is suffering from a certain virus. Weeks ago, Nasrallah met w/an Iranian delegation that included a Corona carrier; there’s been a blackout on his health since. This is likely fake news, but still fun to follow. https://t.co/zhizQpenYt — Mike (@Doranimated) March 10, 2020