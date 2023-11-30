Hamas terrorists murder 3, wound 8 in Jerusalem shooting

Terrorists open fire in western Jerusalem, killing three and wounding eight.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Arab terrorists murdered three and wounded at least eight more in a shooting attack near the western entrance to Jerusalem Thursday morning.

The attack occurred between Shazar Avenue and Weizman Boulevard at approximately 7:35 a.m. Thursday, when two Arab terrorists carrying a rifle and a pistol drove up to a group of pedestrians near a bus stop and opened fire.

At least 11 Israelis were wounded in the attack, before two soldiers and a civilian with a handgun returned fire and managed to kill the two terrorists.

Three of the 11 Israelis wounded in the attack succumbed to their wounds, while of the remaining four, five are in serious condition, one is in moderate condition, and two are in light condition.

One of the victims killed in the shooting was identified as 73-year-old Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman, a rabbinic judge from the Belz Hasidic movement.

A second victim has been identified as a 24-year-old woman, though her name has not been cleared for publication.

“This was a terrorist shooting attack in which a car drove up at 7:38 a.m. with two armed terrorists,” said Jerusalem district police commander Doron Turgeman.

“One was carrying a rifle, the other a pistol, and they attacked people waiting at the bus stop. Two soldiers and a civilian neutralized the terrorists, who were both eliminated. There are three dead and eight wounded.”

United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the wounded and evacuate them to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in the capital.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Moshe Levy, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said: “The shooting incident took place at a bus stop just outside of the city.”

“Together with other responders, I treated four people. Two people were in critical condition, and two other people were in moderate condition suffering from gunshot wounds.”

“In addition, there were a number of people who were treated for emotional shock and psychological distress by the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit. At this time, all of the injured have been transported from the scene to the hospital.”

The terrorists who carried out the attack Thursday have been identified as members of the Hamas terrorist organization from the southeastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sur Baher.

Morad Namer, 38, was jailed from 2010 to 2020 for his work with Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip.

The second terrorist, Namer’s younger brother, Ibrahim Namer, 30, was jailed in 2014 for his terrorist activity with Hamas.

The attack comes just after Israel and Hamas reached a tentative agreement early Thursday to extend the six-day ceasefire in Gaza by one more day, to facilitate the release of additional hostages and the entry of aid into the coastal enclave.