Arabs attack former Israeli beauty queen in mixed Jewish-Arab city; Orthodox man attacked in Jerusalem

“This is the scariest thing that happened to me in my life. You have no safety to walk around in your neighborhood.,” Tehila Levi said.

By World Israel News Staff

Former Israeli beauty queen Tehila Levi was viciously attacked Wednesday afternoon while walking her dog in the mixed city of Ramle, near Tel Aviv, Israel National News reported, citing Hebrew-language Kan News.

A resident of Ramle, she was with her 11-year-old brother when the attack was carried out by two Arabic-speaking “minority individuals who apparently had been waiting around the neighborhood since the morning,” Levi said.

Her five-month-old puppy was stolen during the attack.

Upon receiving the report, police told her they do not expect the dog will be returned, even if they find the suspects, she told Kan.

“One of the minority individuals jumped out of his car, grabbed the leash from my hand, and then just gave me a kick,” she said.

“I fell on the ground and did not release the leash. He got into his vehicle and meanwhile closed the door and drove off – so I was dragged over the entire road and I fell on the sidewalk. My entire leg was filled with blood.

“This is the scariest thing that happened to me in my life. You have no safety to walk around in your neighborhood.”

In May 2021, Israel launched Operation Guardian of the Walls in response to rocket attacks from Gaza launched by Hamas during Arab rioting at the Temple Mount. As the escalation intensified, Arab-Israelis in mixed cities violently attacked Jewish residents and property.

The attack on Levi also took place during heavy rioting at the Temple Mount and following two rocket attacks from Gaza in the last two days after several months of quiet at the border.

Jerusalem victim taken to hospital

Also on Wednesday, a 29-year-old ultra-Orthodox man was assaulted in central Jerusalem by local Arabs. He was taken to the hospital with a cut on his face and a head injury.

“At 12:28, a report was received at MDA’s 101 hotline in the Jerusalem area about a wounded man with a facial injury who arrived independently on Hatzvi Street in Jerusalem. MDA medics and paramedics provide medical care and refer a 29-year-old man to Shaare Zedek Hospital in a light condition with a bleeding wound inside,” Magen David Adom stated.

“The wounded man was conscious and suffered a bleeding wound inside,” said MDA paramedic Ram Naimi.

“We provided him with primary medical care, which included dressing and stopping bleeding, and evacuated him for further treatment at the hospital when his condition was mild.”