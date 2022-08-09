Arson in Gush Etzion: Terrorists set 3 fires in one day

“The arson attacks are terror attacks through and through. We expect the political echelon to instruct the IDF to fight arson terror in Judea and Samaria,” the regional council stated.

By World Israel News Staff

On Tuesday evening, firefighters in the Gush Etzion region of Judea extinguished the third arson fire within 24 hours, all of which were started deliberately by local Arabs.

There were no casualties, but there was a significant property damage in local orchards.

In the latest incident, three burning tires were discovered and five people were seen moving towards the Arab village of Khirbat Tzafa, bordering Kfar Etzion, TPS reported.

According to Kfar Etzion head of security Ephraim Somech, “Kfar Etzion suffers from countless arson attacks throughout the year. Even during cherry picking. I hope and believe that the army will put its emphasis on catching the arsonists.”

The Gush Etzion Regional Council stated: “The arson attacks are terror attacks through and through. We expect the political echelon to instruct the IDF to fight arson terror in Judea and Samaria. We believe that the IDF will know how to deal with these types of incidents.”