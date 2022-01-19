As daily infections surge over 70,000, US citizens warned to avoid visiting Israel

Two travelers at Ben-Gurion Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Flash90)

The CDC has included Israel in the highest COVID-19 level in its travel recommendations – level 4.

By Zevi Pilzer, World Israel News

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel warning on Wednesday, urging Americans not to visit Israel due to the new, record-breaking number of coronavirus cases in the country.

“Avoid traveling to Israel. If you must travel to Israel, make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling,” the CDC stated in the warning.

“Because of the current situation in Israel, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants. Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Israel, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.”

This morning Health Ministry director-General Nachman Ash reported a new high of over 71,500 cases Tuesday, which adds up to nearly 1,800,000 Israelis infected since the start of the pandemic.

The death toll in the country has reached 8,318.