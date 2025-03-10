As hostage negotiations begin in Doha, Witkoff says: ‘We need deadlines’

Special Envoy Witkoff: ‘Trump has had enough. This has to happen. The way these hostages are being held is unacceptable.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

As Israeli negotiators arrived in Doha to discuss the release of hostages, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special Middle East envoy, Steven Witkoff, remarked that deadlines were needed to prevent an impasse in talks.

The Israeli delegation arrived on Monday afternoon and communicated indirectly with Hamas through mediators.

The discussion will center on a proposal put forward by Witkoff, and the special envoy is expected to arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Witkoff told Fox News: “We need deadlines” for the next stage of the hostage release and ceasefire deal. Trump has had enough. This has to happen. The way these hostages are being held is unacceptable.”

The envoy described the condition of the freed hostages as “deplorable” and “unacceptable,” adding, “Many of them came out sick; they hadn’t eaten, and they didn’t receive medical care. It’s a terrible situation for them. It’s just unacceptable.”

Hamas rejected Witkoff’s proposal and insisted on moving on to the second phase of the ceasefire and hostage release deal, including a commitment from Israel to end the war and completely withdraw the IDF from the Gaza Strip.

“We reaffirm our full commitment to the ceasefire agreement and its implementation, and we are ready to immediately begin negotiations for the second phase,” the terrorist group said.

Hamas accused Israel of “evasion” and “delay” and laid the blame on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the ongoing crisis.

In a statement, Hamas said, “We reject any attempts to pressure Hamas while the occupying power evades its obligations without consequence. The use of extortion and threats of war will not succeed. The only path forward is through negotiations and strict adherence to the agreement. Any deviation puts the prisoners’ future at risk.”

The U.S. took an unprecedented step last week by negotiating directly with Hamas, a move that provoked the displeasure of the Israeli government.

Trump’s hostage envoy, Adam Boehler, met directly with Hamas, although Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the talks as a “one-off” occasion and said they “had not borne fruit.”

Israeli officials were shocked by the move, particularly because the Israeli government was not informed of the direct meetings until after they occurred.