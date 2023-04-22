Assailant attacks staff and visitors with knife at Berlin Jewish Hospital

The motive of the attacker, a psychiatric patient at the hospital, is unclear.

By World Israel News Staff

Police on Friday shot an assailant who attacked staff and visitors with a knife at a Jewish hospital in Germany’s capital of Berlin on Friday afternoon.

The 45-year-old man, who police said was a psychiatric patient, entered Jewish Hospital on Heinz-Galinski-Strasse, in northern Berlin, and went on a rampage threatening staff, patients and visitors. Police were alerted around 2:30pm local time, but the man would not heed the officers’ request to surrender his weapon. Officers then shot him in the leg, according to local reports.

The attacker was being treated at the hospital for addiction and was moved to another ward after he was shot.

The motive for the attack is unknown.

Founded more than 260 years ago, Jewish Hospital received its name for the Berlin Jewish community which first funded it.

The hospital provides medical care for people of all religions.