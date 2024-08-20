At DNC, Hostage families raise awareness about plight of loved ones in Gaza

A father of an American hostage said he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ about receiving a speaking slot at the DNC.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Families of hostages in Gaza have created a replica ‘Hostage Square’ and are speaking with politicians to raise awareness of the plight of their relatives in Gaza.

Ruby Chen, the father of the deceased hostage of American Itay Chen, a soldier who was killed on October 7th and whose body was abducted to Gaza, emphasized that he and other hostage families at the Democratic National Convention seek to differentiate awareness of the hostages from support for the ongoing war in Gaza.

Chen said he attended a breakfast with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Progressive “Squad” member Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

Chen told AOC that since New Yorkers stick together, he expected her support as a representative for his family, also from New York.

He said that AOC agreed with his statement and added that he hoped there would be a follow-up meeting.

Hostage families also set up a “Hostage Square” reminiscent of the one in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli American Council, which organized the display, wasn’t given a permit for a space closer to the DNC but was allowed to set up the display on private property and at “Speakers Platform,” a space in the surrounding parks designed for groups that weren’t granted permits.

This version of Hostage Square features pictures of the 8 US hostages in Gaza arranged on what is designed to resemble large milk cartons reminiscent of the Missing Persons announcements that were often displayed on cartons.

Chen is also seeking a speaking slot at the DNC, similar to how American-Israeli Omer Neutra’s parents gave a speech at the Republican convention in a prime time slot.

He said, “It will be difficult not to provide us with a platform.”

Chen added that he is “cautiously optimistic” that he can secure a spot before the convention ends on Thursday night.