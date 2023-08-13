At least 4 killed in another attack on Iranian shrine

A gunman opens fire at a prominent shrine in southern Iran, killing one person and wounding eight others on Sunday, August 13, 2023 (Mohammedreza Dehdari, ISNA via AP)

Iran has faced attacks in the past from the Sunni extremists of the Islamic State terror group.

By Associated Press

A gunman opened fire Sunday night at a prominent shrine in southern Iran, killing one person and wounding eight others in an attack that followed another assault there months earlier, authorities said.

Officials offered no immediate motive for the attack in the city of Shiraz at Shah Cheragh, which draws Shiite pilgrims to its domed mosque and the tomb of a prominent member of the faith from its earliest days.

However, Iran has faced attacks in the past from the Sunni extremists of the Islamic State group, who view Shiites as heretics. Iran also faces lingering unrest and economic turmoil amid tensions with the West.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted Ismail Qezelsofla, a deputy governor for security in the country’s Fars province, as offering the casualty toll.