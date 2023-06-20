At least 4 dead, several wounded in terrorist shooting attack in Samaria

Scene of deadly terrorist shooting in the town of Eli in Samaria, June 20, 2023. (United Hatzalah)

A manhunt is underway; town warns of possible terrorist infiltration. Residents are told to stay at home.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

At least four people have died and several were wounded, two critically, in a terrorist attack in central Samaria Tuesday afternoon.

The attack occurred at a gas station just outside of the Israeli town of Eli on Route 60 at approximately 4:15 p.m., when a gunman opened fire on Israelis before being shot himself.

Shortly after the attack, local authorities issued a terrorist infiltration warning to residents of Eli amid suspicions other terrorists involved in the attack had entered the town.

Magen David Adom emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the victim and the gunman.

United Hatzalah volunteer paramedics Aviah Chaim and Yoni Rosenfeld said: “Unfortunately the death of four people was pronounced following resuscitation attempts that were unsuccessful. In addition, we provided initial treatment to four more people who suffered from gunshot wounds. Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit also treated a number of people for emotional shock.”

Israeli security personnel have been deployed to the area. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will hold a situation assessment at 18:00 with the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet and senior members of the security establishment.