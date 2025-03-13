Authors of Project 2025 propose gradual end to U.S. military aid to Israel

By 2039, Israel would begin buying American weapons directly instead of receiving them through congressional aid packages.

By Jewish Breaking News

After making headlines for its controversial Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation issued a new proposal on Wednesday that would have been unthinkable in conservative circles just years ago.

Titled “From Special Relationship to Strategic Partnership,” it outlines a precise twenty-year transition in U.S.-Israel relations.

The plan would increase military financing to $4 billion annually beginning in fiscal 2029.

Then in 2032, that aid would start decreasing by $250 million each year until it ends completely in 2047, just before Israel celebrates its 100th birthday.

“Israel will then be positioned to celebrate its 100th anniversary as an independent and full partner to the U.S. Just as Israel once advanced from a financial assistance recipient to an economic partner of the United States, so, too, should it move from a military financing recipient to a security partner,” the report argues.

Prior to the Hamas massacre against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, unwavering support for Israeli military aid has for the most part transcended partisan divisions in Washington, particularly among Republicans who have made it a cornerstone of their party platform.

But the authors are framing their recommendation not as an abandonment but rather as an “evolution toward a strategic partnership.”

Rather than continuing direct payments, American support would be redirected toward “cooperative programs” that include strengthened trade partnerships, collaborative defense research, and unified sanctions against regional threats.