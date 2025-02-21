Beirut shuts down for Hezbollah leader’s funeral

Safieddine, who was designated to succeed Nasrallah before being eliminated by Israel, will be buried separately on Monday in his southern hometown of Deir Qanun al-Nahr.

By Jewish Breaking News

Hezbollah is pulling out all the stops for Sunday’s funeral of its eliminated leader Hassan Nasrallah and his deputy Hashem Safieddine, implementing extraordinary security measures and shutting down much of Beirut for the ceremony.

According to AFP, Beirut’s airport will completely shut down from noon until 4:00 PM, with all flights suspended during the ceremony scheduled for 1:00 PM local time at Camille Chamoun sports stadium.

After Israel bombed his underground bunker in September, Nasrallah was temporarily buried in an undisclosed location out of fear that Israel might target a large funeral gathering.

Now, with an extended ceasefire in place, Hezbollah will be welcoming terrorists from around the world.

Iran has promised “high-level” participation but has notably avoided specifying which officials will attend. Iraqi Airways and Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines have increased flights from Baghdad as representatives of Iraq’s main pro-Iran terrorist factions also prepare to attend.

The procession will then move from the stadium to Nasrallah’s burial site near the airport, now lined with Hezbollah flags and images of fallen terror commanders.

Hezbollah’s elaborate funeral comes as the Iranian-backed terror group grapples with mounting losses, including hundreds of fighters and senior commanders killed since it joined Hamas’s war against Israel in October 2023.

Perhaps their worst day came on September 17 and 18 when 1,500 terrorists were taken out of commission when the Mossad detonated an unspecified number of Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies.