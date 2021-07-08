Bennett secretly meets with Jordanian monarch

The meeting reportedly went very well, and the two leaders agreed to open a “new page” in the Jordanian-Israeli relationship.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was welcomed at the royal palace in Amman last week, where he met with King Abdullah II, Walla News reported. It was the first meeting between the King of Jordan and the Prime Minister of Israel in more than five years.

According to a former Israeli official, the report said, the secret meeting, conducted after years of tension between Israel and Jordan, was very positive, and the two leaders agreed to open a new page in relations between their countries.

Bennett informed the king of his willingness to approve the sale of another water supply from Israel, Walla reported.

The Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of the King of Jordan refused to comment on the matter.

However, early Thursday morning, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with his Jordanian counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safdi, on the Jordanian side of the Allenby Bridge, where they agreed that Israel would sell Jordan an additional 50 million cubic meters of water during 2021, Walla reported.