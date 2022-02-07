Bennett speaks with Biden on Iran, invites US leader to Jerusalem

By World Israel News Staff

Hours after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned of a damaging Iran deal in a cabinet meeting, he discussed the matter with U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call on Sunday.

Bennett invited the president to visit Israel and congratulated Biden on killing ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi last week, stating that the world was a safer place thanks to the U.S. military. Israel had provided intelligence to the U.S. before the assassination

They discussed regional challenges, Russia and Ukraine, and the nuclear deal in Vienna.

“The leaders discussed regional challenges, foremost of which is growing Iranian aggression and steps to restrain the Iranian nuclear program,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Earlier in the day, Bennett warned in a cabinet meeting that the deal being discussed in Vienna by world powers will only make it harder to stave off a nuclear Iran. The warning seemingly came as a response to the Biden administration’s softening position on Iran.

“Whoever thinks that an agreement will increase stability – is mistaken. It will temporarily delay enrichment but all of us in the region will pay a heavy, disproportionate price for it,” Bennett said.

On Friday, the Biden administration, which has been working to revive nuclear talks with the Islamic regime, restored some sanctions relief to Iran.