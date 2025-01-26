Bibas family: ‘World came crashing down’ when hostage mother and children not released

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Relatives of the Bibas family, held captive in Gaza, expressed that their “world came crashing down” when the mother and children were not on the list of hostages slated for release on Saturday.

Shiri Silberman Bibas and her two young sons, Kfir and Ariel, were supposed to have been released according to the terms of the hostage release agreement that said civilian women and children were the first to be released.

Yarden Bibas, Shiri Silberman Bibas’ husband and father of the children, is scheduled to be released later in the first phase of the hostage deal.

On Saturday night, relatives of the Bibas family released a statement criticizing the Israeli media for not addressing “our pain, our struggle, and most importantly, the urgent need to address the complexity and tragedy of their absence from the list.”

The statement continued,”Does the profound worry for their lives override the fact that they are innocent civilians in captivity, who must be brought home?” they asked. “Does the deep concern for Shiri’s life erase the need to show her photo as a kidnapped civilian in Gaza, whose fate remains uncertain?”

“The answer is—no.”

The statement went on to express happiness over the release of four female soldiers on Saturday night while resolving to keep fighting for the return of the Bibas family.

“Liri, Daniela, Naama, and Karina — We are waiting to see you smile, surrounded by love, back home with your amazing families. Shiri, Yarden, Ariel, and Kfir — We will keep hoping and fighting for your return. It’s not over until it’s over,” the relatives’ statement concluded.

On Satuday, Hamas released four female soldiers Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa and Karina Ariev.

According to the hostage release agreement, civilian women and children were supposed to have been freed before soldiers.

Regarding the Bibas family, on Saturday night, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said there are “grave concerns for their fate.”

Hagari added that said Israel awaits more details about the Bibas family soon.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Gazans would not be allowed to return to their homes in northern Gaza until female civilian hostage Arbel Yehud is released according to the agreement.