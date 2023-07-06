Biden admin allocates $223 million for UN agency that promotes jihad, Jew-hatred in textbooks

View of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) building in Gaza. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Raising the next generation of recruits for Palestinian terror.

By Vijeta Uniyal, FrontPage Magazine

President Joe Biden’s administration has allocated $223 million for the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), a body which has a history of promoting terrorism and Jew-hatred among Palestinian children.

The Biden State Department raised the annual funding for the agency by $16 million, despite repeated reports showing that the UNRWA-run schools are used to indoctrinate Palestinian youth in the ideology of jihad terrorism.

The textbooks, generously funded by the U.S. and European countries, are designed to raise the next generation of recruits for Palestinian terrorist organizations, investigative reports show. “UNRWA teachers and schools regularly call for the murder of Jews and create institutional teaching materials that glorify terrorism, encourage martyrdom, demonize Israelis and incite antisemitism, a recent report found,” the news agency Jewish News Syndicate noted June 25.

In 2018, President Donald Trump ended all funding for the UNRWA, rightly labelling it an “irredeemably flawed” organization. President Biden reversed the decision shortly after taking office, pledging $235 million for the UN agency in 2021. The U.S. pays nearly one-third of the agency’s $1 billion annual budget.

“Textbook incitement continues as US reaches peak support of UNRWA,” Ynet News, June 26, 2023:

The U.S. State Department announced Monday that the United States support budget for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will reach a record high of $223 million this year.

The increasing amount of support, which is $16 million higher than the previous year, solidifies Washington’s position as the largest donor to UNRWA. Former U.S. President Donald Trump halted all funding of the agency, but since the beginning of President Joe Biden’s term the U.S. has allocated almost a billion dollars to UNRWA.

The announcement of support for UNRWA comes despite the statements of Barbara A. Leaf, the U.S. assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, who criticized UNRWA. In a conversation with members of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee last week, Leaf said that the State Department is aware of ongoing reports of incitement to violence in UNRWA schools.

We have concerns about curricula or classroom instruction that promote violence and terrorism. It’s a work in progress, and we are committed to it,” Leaf said. However, she did not elaborate on how the State Department plans to address this issue….