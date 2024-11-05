Biden admin: Hamas unwilling to release even a handful of Israeli hostages for a ceasefire

President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, March 12, 2024, alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Biden administration blasts Hamas, says the terror group consistently refusing to release even a small number of Israeli captives in order to secure a ceasefire to provide relief to Gaza civilians.

By World Israel News Staff

The Biden administration slammed the Hamas terror organization Monday, accusing the Gaza-based group of refusing to compromise in hostage deal talks.

On Sunday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, to discuss the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, and efforts to secure a ceasefire on both fronts.

A day later, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller issued a statement to reporters summarizing Blinken’s conversation with Abdelatty.

According to Miller, during their conversation, Blinken expressed to Abdelatty the White House’s frustration with Hamas over the terror group’s recalcitrance in hostage deal talks, accusing it of ruling out the release of any number of Israeli captives in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.

The Secretary noted that Hamas has once again refused to release even a limited number of hostages to secure a ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza,” Miller said.

Blinken also “discussed the importance of establishing a path for the post-conflict period that provides governance, security, and reconstruction” in the Gaza Strip.

The two leaders also discussed efforts to “promote a diplomatic resolution” between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah terror group which “would enable civilians on both sides of the blue line to return to their homes with safety and security.”

The American Secretary of State reiterated the Biden administration’s ambitions for permanently ending the current war in the Gaza Strip, “securing the release of all hostages, and increasing and sustaining the delivery of humanitarian assistance.”

On Monday, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Mossad Director David Barnea has expressed pessimism regarding the prospects for a hostage deal with Hamas, telling relatives of Israeli captives held in Gaza that the chances for even a small deal “are low.”

Israel has sought to achieve an interim deal with Hamas in the past few days, following the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in October.

Such a deal, according to media reports, would include the release of roughly four or five Israeli captives, the freeing of dozens of jailed Arab terrorists, and a limited truce.