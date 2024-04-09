Biden admin upset Israeli gov’t hasn’t briefed it on Rafah invasion date

President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN on September 20th, 2023. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)

The Biden administration has publicly turned on Israel and is completely opposed to a Rafah operation.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Prime Minister Netanyahu has announced that Israel intends to go into the final Hamas stronghold in Rafah.

Israel has set a date for the military offensive against the remaining Hamas terror battalions in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday night. “It will happen; there is a date,” revealed Netanyahu, adding that he had received a “detailed report” on the high-level hostages-for-ceasefire negotiations that ended in Cairo earlier on Monday. Matthew Miller, the US State Department spokesman, told reporters on Thursday, “To my knowledge, we have not been briefed on that date.”

I can’t imagine why.

The Biden administration, as the Obama administration before it, may be ready to begin actively sabotaging Israeli ops by leaking intelligence.

And even if it isn’t, there are enough enemy operatives in there to make spying unnecessary.

Consider the presence of two Pentagon chiefs of staff with ties to Islamic enemy terror states or terrorist supporters.

In its campaign against Hamas, the IDF has combined decisive strength with mobility and flexibility.

It’s a campaign that has impressed retired military professionals even as it has enraged leftists and Islamists.

It has been at times confusing because the Israelis have prioritized mobility over holding positions and becoming sitting ducks.

The element of surprise was crucial initially and then was undermined by the need for endless warnings and coordination with Washington D.C.

So far Israel’s biggest achievement in the war came when it took Al-Shifa Hospital by surprise after previously following the Biden administration’s blueprint for multiple warnings and careful humanitarian efforts only to have the terrorists escape.

The Biden administration has publicly turned on Israel and is completely opposed to a Rafah operation.

That means the only way it can succeed is, like the Israeli raid on Saddam’s reactor or Entebbe or Al-Shifa, as a surprise.

And maybe it’ll be a surprise for Joe Biden too.