Biden administration slowing military aid to Israel, says senior official

Transfer of US military aid to Israel is now ‘very slow,’ says senior official, marking shift since beginning of war on Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Israeli official is accusing the Biden administration of quietly throttling military aid to Israel, according to a report by ABC News.

The senior Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in a report published last Thursday, claimed that the rate of military aid transfers from the U.S. to Israel has fallen dramatically since the early days of Israel’s war on Hamas immediately after the October 7th massacres.

Earlier in the war, the official told ABC News, the transfers of military aid “were coming very fast.”

More recently, however, “we are now finding that it’s very slow,” the official continued.

The slow-walking of American aid to Israel in recent weeks has put pressure on Jerusalem, as the IDF continues its counter-terror campaign against Hamas and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip.

The official quoted in Thursday’s report said he was not certain as to the cause of the slowing of aid transfers, while adding that Israel is cognizant of the Biden administration’s criticisms of how the war has been handled.

Several U.S. officials responded to the allegation, saying that there has been no policy change and no deliberate slow-walking of military aid or weapons sales to Israel.

The officials who spoke with ABC News did acknowledge that the Biden administration has held discussions on how to pressure Israel to change course in Gaza, with a particular emphasis on torpedoing plans for a ground operation in Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold in the Gaza Strip.

Rafah, a town on the Egyptian border with a population of 170,000 prior to October 7th, has taken in over a million internally displaced Gazans in recent months, swelling the population nearly 10-fold.

While Israel has vowed to safely conduct Gaza civilians out of combat areas in Rafah, the Biden administration has warned Israel against taking action in the area.