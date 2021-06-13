Biden congratulates Bennett, ‘looks forward’ to working with new government

Austrian Chancellor Kurz also saluted the new Israeli prime minister. Separately, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin congratulated Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

By World Israel News Staff

Upon the swearing in of the new Israeli government late Sunday afternoon, headed by new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and all members of the new cabinet.

“On behalf of the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and all the members of the new Israeli cabinet,” the statement read. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations.

“Israel has no better friend than the United States. The bond that unites our people is evidence of our shared values and decades of close cooperation and as we continue to strengthen our partnership, the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel’s security.

“My administration is fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability, and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and people throughout the broader region,” the statement concluded.

BREAKING: Biden congratulates Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid and says he expects working with the new Israeli governmenthttps://t.co/KYjlrg4CbK — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 13, 2021

“Thank you Mr. President! I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ties between our two nations,” Bennett tweeted in response.

Separately, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin congratulated Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who will remain in his post in the new government, AFP reported.

Austin said he “looks forward to continuing the important cooperation and dialogue with Minister Gantz to deepen the U.S.-Israel strategic partnership,” the report said.

“The U.S. commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad,” Austin stated.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also tweeted his congratulations, saying “Austria is committed to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and will continue to stand by Israel‘s side.”