Biden gathering G7 leaders for ‘united diplomatic response’ to Iranian attack

The U.S. president praised Israel’s uncanny ability to intercept nearly all the missiles and drones.

By JNS

U.S. President Joe Biden stated on Saturday evening just before midnight that he condemns Iran’s attacks “in the strongest possible terms.”

“Earlier today, Iran—and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq—launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel,” he stated. “At my direction, to support the defense of Israel, the U.S. military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week.”

He praised the “extraordinary skill” of the service members who “helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles.”

The U.S. president stated that he reaffirmed U.S. “ironclad commitment to the security of Israel” to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks—sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel,” Biden said.

The president said that he intends to convene the other G7 leaders—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom—to “coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack.”

“My team will engage with their counterparts across the region, and we will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders,” he said. “While we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people.”