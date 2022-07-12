Biden, Lapid to sign ‘Jerusalem Declaration’

The two leaders will pledge never to allow Iran to attain a nuclear weapon.
By World Israel News Staff
U.S. President Joe Biden will sign a “Jerusalem Declaration” on Thursday, alongside Prime Minister Yair Lapid, in which the two leaders will pledge never to allow Iran to attain a nuclear weapon.
According to a senior diplomat, cited by Hebrew-language media, “the president and his administration are ardent supporters of Israel. This visit will be a unique expression of the intense and strong relations between Israel and the United States. It is an extraordinary statement of support for Israel.”
The Jerusalem Declaration “is a historic statement that has not been seen for two decades,” the source said.
“It is a confirmation of the unbreakable ties between the two countries and the United States’ ongoing commitment to Israel’s security.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. appears determined to finalize a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, despite the failure of the recent talks in Qatar.