Biden, Lapid to sign ‘Jerusalem Declaration’

The two leaders will pledge never to allow Iran to attain a nuclear weapon.

By World Israel News Staff

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign a “Jerusalem Declaration” on Thursday, alongside Prime Minister Yair Lapid, in which the two leaders will pledge never to allow Iran to attain a nuclear weapon.

According to a senior diplomat, cited by Hebrew-language media, “the president and his administration are ardent supporters of Israel. This visit will be a unique expression of the intense and strong relations between Israel and the United States. It is an extraordinary statement of support for Israel.”

The Jerusalem Declaration “is a historic statement that has not been seen for two decades,” the source said.

“It is a confirmation of the unbreakable ties between the two countries and the United States’ ongoing commitment to Israel’s security.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. appears determined to finalize a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, despite the failure of the recent talks in Qatar.