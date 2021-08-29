‘Biden loves Israel, is attentive to our needs,’ says Bennett

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Photo Credit: Left: RIA Novosti, Alexei Druzhinin/Pool via AP, file; Right: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with US President Joe Biden at the White House and described the meeting as “excellent.”

“It was an excellent meeting, especially one-on-one,” declared Bennett. “It felt like we knew each other a long time.”

“I found a leader who loves Israel, knows exactly what he wants, and is attentive to our needs.”

Bennett explained how both countries “are determined that Iran won’t be able to get a nuclear weapon ever.”

“I’m happy we agreed on that goal,” said Bennett.

“We will work in the coming days, weeks and months to develop the channels of cooperation. I must say there isn’t a lot of time. The subject is urgent, and cannot be pushed aside.”