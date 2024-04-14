Biden speaks with Netanyahu as Iranian barrage continues

President Biden speaks with Prime Minister Netanyahu, as US Secretary of Defense calls his Israeli counterpart during Iranian missile barrage.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke over the phone with President Joe Biden early Sunday morning (Israel time), following deliberations with top cabinet officials amid an ongoing Iranian attack on Israel.

On Saturday, Iranian forces launched hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and war drones towards Israel, the first direct attack launched from Iranian territory against Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened emergency meetings with both the War Cabinet and the Security Cabinet at IDF headquarters in the Kiryat in Tel Aviv.

Shortly after deliberations with the two cabinets were concluded, Netanyahu spoke over the phone with President Biden regarding the ongoing Iranian attack, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) spoke over the phone early Sunday morning with his American counterpart, Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin.

Gallant briefed the Secretary about Israel’s defensive operations in the face of Iran’s attack, and emphasized that the defense establishment is prepared for any further attempts to attack the State of Israel, the Defense Ministry said.

Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin for his leadership and for standing with Israel.

In response to the Iranian missile and drone attacks, Prime Minister Netanyahu made a public statement emphasizing the Israeli military’s preparedness for the conflict with Iran, and vowing to retaliate against Tehran for the attacks.

“Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong,” said Netanyahu.

“We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries.”

“We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination.”

“Together we will stand and with God’s help – together we will overcome all of our enemies.”