Biden staffer deletes thousands of radical Left, anti-Israel tweets

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A man recently promoted to the White House communications division is erasing thousands of his anti-Israel and anti-police tweets that outed him as a woke progressive, Fox News Digital reported Monday.

Tyler Cherry deleted nearly 2,500 tweets overnight Sunday according to Social Blade, an app that tracks user statistics on social media, after some of his posts reemerged recently and were strongly criticized.

These included such messages as “Cheersing in bars to ending the occupation of Palestine – no shame and f— your glares #ISupportGaza #FreePalestine.”

The post came in the middle of the seven-week long Operation Protective Edge in 2014, when Israel invaded Gaza to stop a constant rain of Hamas rocket fire into the country’s south, after the group’s terrorists committed a particularly brutal murder of three teenaged Jewish youths.

This particular tweet first resurfaced about a week after Hamas’ massacre of 1,200 people and abduction of 252 from Gaza envelope communities and a dance rave on October 7, 2023, setting off the current war.

At the time, Cherry was the Department of the Interior’s senior spokesperson. Neither he, the Interior Department nor the Biden administration responded to a Fox News request for comment on the old post.

A White House spokesperson did tell The Advocate, which advertises itself as “the world’s leading source of LGBT news and information,” that “Tyler is an invaluable member of our team who continues to deliver for the Department of Interior and the American people.”

Other kinds of posts that have angered conservatives blasted America in 2015 as “a capitalistic police state motivated by explicit and implicit racial biases” and noted that “the modern day police system is a direct evolution of slave patrols and lynch mobs.”

In 2018, he called for the closing of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which is in charge of preventing illegal immigration, a hot-button issue in the current election campaign.

After three years in the Department of the Interior, Cherry is now in charge of explaining President Joe Biden’s climate policies as an associate communications director.

On Sunday, he defended the deletions by saying he was a changed man.

“Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period. I support this Administration’s agenda – and will continue my communications work focused on our climate and environmental policies,” he posted to X.

While again not reacting to the content of the now-deleted tweets, House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told Fox Digital Thursday that “We’re very proud to have Tyler on the team.”