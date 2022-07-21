President Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he disembarks Air Force One upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., May 13, 2022. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Associated Press

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus as new variants challenge the nation’s efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease.

She said Biden has “very mild symptoms” and “will isolate at the White House while continuing to carry out all of his duties fully.” She said Biden has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House “via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated, after getting two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose March 30.

Jean-Pierre said Biden had last tested negative on Tuesday, and he will stay isolated until he tests negative again.

Biden had planned to visit Pennsylvania on Thursday to talk about his crime prevention plans and attend a Democratic fundraiser, and then spend a long weekend in Delaware. Those events are canceled.