Biden trying to ‘force Netanyahu gov’t to collapse’ – Report

U.S. officials asked “which demands” would see Netanyahu’s coalition break apart.

By World Israel News Staff

The Biden administration sought out advice from an Israeli political strategy expert as part of an active effort to topple the Netanyahu government, according to a new report.

“I have been asked by a serious administration figure what it is that will force the Netanyahu coalition to collapse,” the source told New York Magazine.

“They were interested in the mechanics, what can we demand which will collapse his coalition.”

While ties between the Biden administration and Netanyahu have been strained for some time, the ongoing conflict in Gaza has created an even deeper rupture, said an expert on Israeli-American relations.

“In my view, they’re even angrier [now] and they are sharpening the tone. Biden is not coming at him personally, but off the record and in closed meetings, the sentiment is clear,” Itamar Rabinovich, a former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., told the Magazine.

Netanyahu and the Biden administration “disagree on many things: on Gaza the day after the war; on the Palestinian Authority; on a return to Israeli-Palestinian negotiations; all very significant issues.”

The claim that the Biden administration is actively seeking to oust Netanyahu from power, if accurate, would mark a serious escalation in the level that the U.S. government interferes with Israeli policies.

In 2023, the Biden administration made it clear that it was against the judicial reform legislation, angering numerous Israeli lawmakers who urged the U.S. to stay out of the country’s internal affairs.

“Like many strong supporters of Israel, I am very concerned. I am concerned that they get this straight. They can not continue down this road. I have sort of made that clear,” Biden said during a media conference, speaking about judicial reform.

Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded by saying that “while we appreciate [U.S.] democracy, they need to understand that Israel is an independent country and not another star on the American flag.”