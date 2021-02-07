Biden will ‘radically reset’ US-Israel relations, Israel must ‘recognize Palestinian statehood’, says Democratic lawmaker

“They have to recognize Palestinian statehood,” said Rep. Ro Khanna.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) told MSNBC on Friday that President Joe Biden is planning to “radically reset” U.S.-Israel relations and make it clear that Israel cannot be “burning down Palestinian villages.”

“With Israel, he’s going to make it clear that Israel is an ally and always has been an ally of the United States, but they have to recognize Palestinian statehood, they can’t be having new settlements, they can’t be burning down Palestinian villages,” said Khanna.

“Human rights are going to matter. We’re going to have a human rights-focused foreign policy,” he said.

On Saturday, Khanna attempted to walk back his accusation that Israel is “burning down Palestinian villages.”

“I should have clarified that I was referring to Israeli settlers who have burned Palestinian orchards and the military which has demolished or bulldozed villages. As someone who supports the US Israel relationship, surely we can agree both are wrong,” he tweeted.

In March 2020, Khanna penned a letter with Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) and Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressing “concerns over the ongoing home demolitions and forcible transfer of Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.”

“We urge you to press the Israeli government to prevent more families from being forcibly transferred and having their homes destroyed,” the letter said.

The lawmakers said the U.S. should “prevent the use of U.S.-origin equipment in this destructive practice.”

In 2017, Khanna strongly disagreed with President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“The President’s decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, however, is misguided and does not advance peace. Going against the advice of Secretaries Mattis and Tillerson, the President’s move is counterproductive to a two-state solution and will harm our standing in the Arab world,” said Khanna.

“I hope President Trump reconsiders his decision and understands that this issue should be decided during two-state solution negotiations and not unilaterally by the U.S.,” he said.