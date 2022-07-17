Biden’s tweet praising Israel as a ‘blessing’ deleted inexplicably

Text posted with the clip stated that “every chance I get to work with Israel is a blessing.”

By TPS

A tweet posted on President Joe Biden’s official account summing up his visit to Israel and praising his work with the Jewish state was inexplicably erased shortly after being posted.

Biden posted a clip with various scenes from his two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian Authority with the words “It’s an honor once again to visit the state of Israel. Every chance to return to this great country is a blessing.”

Text posted with the clip stated that “every chance I get to work with Israel is a blessing. With my visit, I reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and launched new technological partnerships.”

“May Israel and the U.S. continue to prosper together for the benefit of the world,” it said.

It is unclear why this tweet was removed or who removed it.