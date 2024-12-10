Birthright Israel extends age limit to 50 for volunteers helping to rebuild Gaza border areas post-Oct. 7

The extended age range will also allow alumni who participated in Birthright trips up to 25 years ago to revisit Israel and reconnect with the country through volunteer work.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Birthright Israel will raise the age limit for its subsidized volunteer program in Israel to 50 starting in 2025 in an effort to encourage more people to visit the Jewish state and help rebuild Gaza border communities impacted by the deadly Oct. 7 terrorist attack last year, the organization announced on Monday.

“The decision responds to the urgent needs in Israel, particularly in areas near the Gaza envelope and along the Lebanon ceasefire zone,” Birthright Israel said in a released statement.

“The program aims to mobilize volunteers to support community rebuilding efforts in these regions and assist with various projects in central Israel, including the Tel Aviv area.”

The program’s age range was previously set at 18-40, but starting next year, Jewish adults until the age of 50 will be able to participate in Birthright’s volunteer activities in communities around Israel.

The hands-on volunteer opportunities include assisting on restoration projects at kibbutzim and other areas majorly affected by the Oct. 7 massacre and ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Volunteers can help “rebuild kibbutzim, support community re-building efforts, provide food security assistance, and participate in packing and distribution tasks.”

Volunteers work for 4-6 hours per day and are provided with transportation to and from their volunteer sites.

The extended age range will also allow alumni who participated in Birthright trips up to 25 years ago to revisit Israel and reconnect with the country through volunteer work.

It additionally promotes multigenerational experiences by letting young adults volunteer alongside their parents.

A total of 8,000 people have already participated in Birthright Israel’s volunteer program and the organization said it anticipates 10,000 more volunteers in 2025.

“Every Birthright participant arriving in Israel will contribute by volunteering, ensuring that giving back is a cornerstone of the Birthright experience,” said Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark.

“This initiative underscores Birthright Israel’s commitment to fostering global Jewish solidarity and strengthening ties to the land and people of Israel through meaningful action.”

Participants of Birthright Israel’s volunteer program are reimbursed for flights (up to $900), and also receive a partial food subsidy ($100 per week) and safe housing in major cities.

Applicants need to identify as Jewish, know basic English, and have a passport that is valid for at least six months after the end date of the program.