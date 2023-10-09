Blinken’s moronic post about encouraging Israeli ‘cease fire’ causes uproar

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, Jan. 31, 2023. (Ronaldo Schemidt/Pool via AP)

By World Israel News Staff

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared his views on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas on X (formerly Twitter).

Blinken mentioned his conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, urging Turkey to demand the release of those detained by Hamas but also calling for a “cease fire.”

Blinken’s call for a “cease fire” caused a major uproar online and was later removed.

Several politicians shared their reactions.

“The Biden Administration is showing its true colors. Once Israel indicated it was going on offense into Gaza, Blinken encouraged a cease-fire,” tweeted Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz, along with a screenshot of Blinken’s ill-fated, now-deleted post.

Similarly, Senator Marco Rubio from Florida criticized those advocating for non-escalation or a truce, because that means overlooking the real issues and showing sympathy to the murderous, subhuman Hamas terror group.

Alberto Miguel Fernandez, a retired U.S. diplomat, complained that Blinken deleted a tweet where he ‘encouraged’ Hamas-supporting Turkey to arrange a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel. “Are there any actual adults in charge in Foggy Bottom?”, Fernandez asked.

Eleven Americans have lost their lives due to Hamas-led attacks since the onset of the hostilities over the weekend.

The U.S. State Department issued no response to queries about the deleted post.