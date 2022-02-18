BLM bails out shooter who tried murdering Jewish mayoral candidate

A bond to free Quintez Brown, charged with attempted murder, had been set at $100,000.

By World Israel News Staff

Craig Greenberg, the Jewish mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky, who was the murder target of a gunman on Monday, said he and his family were traumatized yet again upon hearing that the Black Lives Matter group has bailed out the assailant.

Quintez Brown, 21, a BLM supporter who was running for a seat on the city council himself, was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment.

Greenberg had his political team with him in his headquarters when the shooting occurred.

No one was hurt in the incident, although one of the bullets came close, grazing Greenberg’s sweater and shirt.

A bond to free Quintez Brown, charged with attempted murder, had been set at $100,000.

“Our criminal justice system is clearly broken. It is nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt murder on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday,” Greenberg said in a statement to local news outlets, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

“This far-left Black Lives Matter activist and defund-the-police cheerleader walked into a Jewish Democrat’s campaign headquarters and opened fire,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who represents Kentucky, told Fox News, pointing to the danger posed by the movement.