Blue and White’s Ya’alon: Trump’s plan fits with national consensus

By World Israel News Staff

As reported details of the long-awaited U.S. Mideast peace plan continue to leak, a leading member of Blue and White says the plan is consistent with the political positions of the party.

“We do not see a chance for a permanent settlement with the Palestinians in the near future, but on the other hand, we do not want a bi-national state,” Moshe Ya’alon said during an interview with Kan Bet on Sunday. “Trump’s outline fits with the broad national consensus and the positions of Blue and White.”

However, Ya’alon stressed that the chances of it being accepted by the Palestinians are slim.

“The outline is important and restores the eroded Israeli position. We do not have a partner for this outline, as there was no partner for more far-reaching proposals,” Ya’alon said, referring to the Palestinians.

On Thursday, President Trump said he would likely release the peace plan shortly before he meets in Washington with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday and the leader of Israel’s opposition Blue and White party Benny Gantz on Monday.

According to multiple Hebrew media reports, Trump’s peace plan will be “the most generous deal ever” for Israel and includes Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and all settlements in Judea and Samaria, in addition to a demilitarized Palestinian state.

The Palestinians are already up in arms about the yet-to-be-revealed peace deal. Israel security forces are on high alert due to calls for violent protests from the Arab side.

“If this deal is declared in its unacceptable form, the Palestinian leadership will announce a series of steps aimed at preserving our legitimate rights, and we will demand that Israel bear its full responsibility as an occupation government,” a spokesman for PA President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday.