Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather sends food, supplies to Israel on his private jet

‘Air Mayweather’ flies in bulletproof vests and other supplies and equipment for Israel following Gaza invasion.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Former professional boxing champion Floyd Mayweather is using his private jet to deliver food and other supplies to Israel amid its ongoing war with the Hamas terror organization, according to reports.

The aircraft, called Air Mayweather, will also transport bulletproof vests for Israel Defense Force (IDF) soldiers, Los Angeles magazine reported.

A representative for Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing in 2017 with an undefeated record of 50 wins and no losses, told the magazine that the jet is being loaded to take off this week and is expected to arrive in Israel over the weekend.

The equipment onboard will be handed out by his pilots, which include US Army and US Air Force veterans.

The news comes hours after Mayweather took to social media to express solidarity with Israel against the Hamas terror attacks.

On Monday, he uploaded on Instagram two photos of himself in Jerusalem, overlooking the Old City, and wrote in the caption, “Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes.”

“This is not a time for politics,” he added. “This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!”

Mayweather visited Israel in November 2022.