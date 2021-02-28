‘Brood of vipers’: State Department officer’s anti-Semitic website exposed

Foreign Service officer Fritz Berggren operates a website on which he refers to Jews as “the seed of the serpent” and a “brood of vipers” and urges Europeans to “reclaim their blood and faith.”



By Ebin Sandler, World Israel News

American political website Politico recently exposed Fritz Berggren’s lengthy trail of blog posts on a website he uses to promote anti-Semitic conspiracies

Berggren calls for the creation of Christian nation-states and urges Europeans to “reclaim their blood and faith, just as Blacks are proud and Hispanics have very strong blood identity organizations.”

Berggren is employed as a U.S. State Department official and currently operates in a unit devoted to special immigrant visas for people from Afghanistan, according to a directory accessed by Politico, which also reported on his position as a financial management officer at the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain.

The Foreign Service officer’s website focuses on his fear that white people will be “eliminated,” a fate he blames on Jews, the Black Lives Matter movement, and Antifa.

“The goal of the left is to destroy blood and faith so that (Marxist) religion alone becomes master and enslaver of all,” claims Berggren in one of his blog posts.

“Jesus Christ came to save the whole world from the Jews — the founders of the original Anti-Christ religion, they who are the seed of the serpent, that brood of vipers,” wrote Berggren in a post from last fall titled “Jews are Not God’s Chosen People. Judeo-Christian is Anti-Christ.”

He continues, “[The Jews] murdered Jesus Christ. How then can they be God’s chosen?”

Following the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol, Berggren posted, “The illusion of a participatory democracy has been burst. You already live in a cult/theocracy — I offer you Christian liberty in a Christian nation.”

A spokesperson for the State Department quoted by Politico responded to an inquiry regarding potential discipline for Berggren with the following statement: “We will not comment on internal personnel matters beyond saying that these are personal views and do not represent those of the State Department. As a department, we embrace and champion diversity, equity and inclusion as a source of strength.”

Berggren did not respond to attempts by Politico to contact him. A former State Department attorney told the website that the anti-Semitic content may be protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which grants Americans the right to free speech. According to this attorney, the State Department may not even be able to discipline Berggren if he did not generate the content during work hours or use government-owned equipment to produce his writings or videos.

According to Politico, Berggren’s Blood and Faith site “was updated just this week with posts that take shots at Jewish people, the United Nations and the LBGTQ community, among others.”