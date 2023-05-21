‘BY ANY MEANS’: Israel-haters march in Toronto, call to annihilate Jewish state, globalize terror May 21, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/by-any-means-israel-haters-march-in-toronto-call-to-annihilate-jewish-state-globalize-terror/ Email Print At Nakba Day rally and march to Israel’s Toronto Consulate on May 13, anti-Israel activists glorify armed “resistance” against the Jewish state, shouting, “We will globalize the Intifada! We will free all of Palestine from every single Zionist.” anti-Israel activismAntisemitismIntifadaNakba DayToronto