‘By Far the Worst’ – Nancy Pelosi denounces Netanyahu’s speech,

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasts Israeli premier over his address to Congress, calls on him to achieve hostage deal with Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

California Democrat and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address before a joint session of Congress Wednesday, calling it the “worse presentation” she has ever seen by a foreign leader in the Capitol.

Shortly after Netanyahu’s hour-long address, Pelosi tweeted her response, not only criticizing his speech but also calling on him to reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

“Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States,” the 84-year-old lawmaker said.

“Many of us who love Israel spent time today listening to Israeli citizens whose families have suffered in the wake of the October 7th Hamas terror attack and kidnappings.”

“These families are asking for a ceasefire deal that will bring the hostages home – and we hope the Prime Minister would spend his time achieving that goal.”

“What made it ‘the worst presentation’?” Canadian professor and pundit Gad Saad tweeted in response. “Could you provide the necessary details?”

The non-partisan Stop AntiSemitism organization chided Pelosi, accusing her rejecting Netanyahu’s speech over political differences.

“Love him or hate him, his speech was fantastic and communicated what needed to be – once these fanatics are done with Jews, they’re coming for America next.”

“And partisan politics should not get in the way of keeping this country, or our allies, safe.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY.) also criticized Netanyahu’s address, telling MSNBC it was “fundamentally dishonest,” and accusing the Israeli leader of extending the war in Gaza for political gain.

“I thought it was fundamentally dishonest.” Nadler said.

“He says he wants peace, but his political interest is to keep the war going as long as possible, because he knows that as soon as the war over he’ll have to face a commission of inquiry [over] why he was telling Qatar to arm Hamas before the election, and why he ignored warnings from the military about the attack on Oct. 7, which they had warnings about a few hours earlier.”