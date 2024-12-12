Bye Bye Wray

Christopher Wray acted as a willing henchman for Old Joe Biden and his handlers.

By Robert Spencer, Frontpage Magazine

Christopher Wray might not be the worst director in the history of the FBI. After all, there was James Comey, and before him Robert Mueller.

Wray, however, who finally resigned on Wednesday, completed the work that Mueller and Comey began: he oversaw the total politicization of the FBI, and its transformation from a respected law enforcement agency into an American Gestapo, a tool of partisan politics that the Biden-Harris regime wielded like a club against its political enemies, real and imagined.

Christopher Wray will not be missed. The question that he leaves in his wake is whether the damage he has done can be undone, and the FBI restored, or if the whole agency should simply be shut down.

While Christopher Wray was director of the FBI, agents of his crooked agency stormed Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and scrutinized Melania Trump’s clothes closet for classified information.

This was the first time in American history that a sitting president had weaponized the FBI against a political opponent, and Wray uttered not a public word about how the Federal Bureau of Investigation was becoming the Democrat Bureau of Lawfare and Harassment.

Trump wasn’t the only victim, either. The Biden-Harris regime sicced Wray’s feds on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches.

This is the legacy of Christopher Wray. And while all that was happening, Wray repeatedly insisted that “insurrectionists” and the “white supremacists” constituted the greatest terror threat the nation faces today.

Not Islamic jihadists. Certainly not criminals crossing the open border and roaming free inside the United States.

Wray’s ridiculous claims about “white supremacist terrorists,” as well as the agency’s focus on Jan. 6 “insurrectionists,” were a thinly veiled attempt to criminalize and destroy all political opposition to the Biden regime in the U.S.

In this effort, Christopher Wray acted as a willing henchman for Old Joe Biden and his handlers.

Instead of focusing the FBI’s energies on actual terrorists and criminals, Wray willingly participated in the smearing of loyal, law-abiding Americans whose sin was only that they supported Donald Trump rather than Old Joe.

Christopher Wray has since 2017 been one of the principal executors of the destruction of our justice system and the establishment of the present two-tier system that energetically prosecutes patriots for the smallest of offenses, or even for no offenses at all, while turning a blind eye to genuine evidence of real crimes because leftists and members of the political and media elites committed them.

If you don’t believe me on this, ask Hunter Biden.

Can Donald Trump undo what Christopher Wray and his predecessors have done? It will be extraordinarily difficult.

Trump has appointed Kash Patel to succeed Wray, and that’s a decisive step in the right direction. Back in August, Patel was asked what he would do if he did become the director of the FBI, and his answer was pure gold.

“One of my biggest personal recommendations,” Patel said, “is you shut down the FBI headquarters building and open it up the next day as the Museum of the Deep State, and you send those 7000 agents in the headquarters building down range to chase down rapists, to chase down murderers, to chase down drug traffickers and let the cops be cops on the streets across America. You keep a small contingent in Washington, D.C. That’s step one.”

Now Kash Patel has a chance to clean one of the filthiest of Augean Stables in Washington. All patriotic Americans should hope and pray that he succeeds.

But virtually every agent who is in the FBI now will be resisting everything he does, and trying to prevent him from succeeding.

For years now, patriotic agents have been forced into early retirement or given up in disgust. They’ve been replaced by partisan hacks who are happy to be tools of this ersatz American Stasi.

It may turn out that Trump and Patel will conclude that the FBI is beyond repair. At that point, they should simply shut it down. The Bureau of Investigation was founded in 1908 and became the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1935.

That means that the U.S. got along without it for 132 years, and can very well do so again. A new agency, built from the ground up to be determinedly nonpartisan (with, for the sake of prudence, none, absolutely none, of the present agents rehired), might be in order.

Can Trump really shut down the FBI and build it back better? The real question is this: can he afford not to?