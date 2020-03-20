California governor orders 40 million residents to stay home

“This is a moment we need to make tough decisions. This is a moment where we need some straight talk and we need to tell people the truth,” California’s governor said.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide “stay at home order” on Thursday, mandating its residents to stay home except for “essential work” in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“A state as large as ours, a nation-state, is many parts, but at the end of the day we’re one body. There’s a mutuality, there’s a recognition of our interdependence that requires of this moment that we direct a statewide order for people to stay at home,” Newsom said in an online press conference.

“This is a moment we need to make tough decisions. This is a moment where we need some straight talk and we need to tell people the truth,” he added.

The order mandates all of California’s 40 million residents to stay at home and forces thousands of “non-essential” businesses to close, such as restaurants, bars, gyms. However, “essential” businesses such as gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores and banks will remain open.

Unlike Israel’s national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, California’s mandate will not be enforced by the police.

“We are confident the people of the state of California will abide by it. They’ll do the right thing, they’ll meet this moment, they’ll step up as they have over the course of the last number of weeks to protect themselves, their families and to protect the broader community and this great state and the world we reside in,” Newsom said.

Also unlike Israelis, Californians can still go out to parks, playgrounds, and other such public places but are cautioned to use common sense by practicing social distancing.

“You can still take your kids outside. You can still walk your dog,” Newsom said.

Huffington Post reported that as of Thursday more than 1000 people in California have been infected with the deadly virus and 19 have died.