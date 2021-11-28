Canada’s largest labor union votes against BDS proposal

The vote was turned down in an overwhelming majority in spite of one local chapter.

By World Israel News Staff

CUPE, Canada’s largest labor union, rejected on Thursday a proposal to support the Boycott Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

The resolution put forth called for the labor union to “support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and their demands to end Israel’s military occupation and colonization.”

The proposal, called Resolution No. 70, was rejected with a margin of 68% voting against, and only 32% voting in favor.

With 700,000 members across Canada, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, aims to raise standards for public services ranging from education, transportation and healthcare.

The move was welcomed by Jewish organizations nationwide.

B’nai Brith Canada praised CUPE in a quote by Canadian Labor Icon Tommy Douglas on Twitter that read, “The main enmity against Israel is that she has been an affront to those nations who do not treat their people and their workers as well as Israel has treated hers.”

However, “Local 1218,” the Ontario based union, was the chapter responsible for sponsoring the motion.

“CUPE 1281 was proud to sponsor and organize the BDS resolution at CUPE2021,” the chapter said in a tweet following the vote. “We will keep organizing for a free Palestine, with/without CUPE National.”