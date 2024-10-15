Captured Hezbollah terrorist admits ‘everyone fled’ when Nasrallah was assassinated

The prisoner said that Hezbollah’s Radwan fighters ‘joined to get paid money, and fled because they were afraid of Israeli forces.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A Hezbollah terrorist captured by the IDF admitted during interrogation that much of the terror group’s leadership, as well as rank and file members, fled when the group’s leader of 30 years, Hassan Nasrallah, was assassinated on September 27th.

IDF special intelligence Unit 504 revealed on Tuesday night that Wadah Kamal Yunis, who was discovered in a tunnel in southern Lebanon and captured, said of fellow Hezbollah terrorists, “They all fled…after the assassination of [Hezbollah chief Hassan] Nasrallah, I did not see any of them.”

He added that the Hezbollah Radwan forces also fled and criticized them as “having little religious principles, people with no religion, who joined to get paid money, and fled because they were afraid of Israeli forces.”

The strike in late September that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah required long-term planning and coordination of “precise intelligence,” according to the IDF.

The afternoon operation was carried out by fighter jets that targeted Hezbollah’s “central headquarters,” which were “embedded under a residential building” in a suburb of Beirut. This area has long been a stronghold of the Lebanese terror group.

Nasrallah assumed the leadership of Hezbollah 30 years ago. He was responsible, with the help of Iran, for the growth of the terror group to one of the largest non-state militaries in the region.

.

In a statement Saturday, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said Nasrallah’s killing proved that “anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel — we will know how to reach them.”

Brig.-Gen. Amichai Levine, the newly appointed commander of Hatzerim Airbase, said the mission to eliminate Nasrallah required the Israeli Air Force’s unique, world-class capabilities.

The operation was complex because it required planning, precision, and secrecy to prevent Hezbollah from discovering Israel’s plans.

“The operation succeeded perfectly,” Levine said and credited the ground crews and technical teams for the smooth execution.

The teams were responsible for ensuring the readiness of the aircraft and managing the munitions.

He added, “About a hundred munitions were used, with bombers dropping them every two seconds in perfect precision.”

Levine credited the 69th Squadron, known as the “Hammers,” which operates F-15I Ra’am fighter jets and has carried out a number of crucial operations in Lebanon and Syria.

He added that for the last 11 months, the 69th Squadron’s regular and reservist pilots have been on constant alert for missions across the Middle East.

Levine said, “We executed a historic operation of immense strategic importance. Nasrallah is seen as the most central figure in the Shi’ite axis.”