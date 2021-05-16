Car-ramming attack in Jerusalem: 6 injured, at least two seriously, say early reports

A terrorist rammed a group of people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem on Sunday.

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian terrorist carried out a ramming attack in Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon. According to early reports, six people were injured including two seriously. The terrorist was shot.

The incident took place in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the city, a flashpoint in recent weeks due to a court order requiring several Arab families to evacuate homes owned by Jews who were forced to flee during the 1948 War of Independence.

After a nearly 40-year legal battle between Israeli organizations representing those Jews and Arab families who have been squatting in the homes, the case had finally neared its conclusion.

The Supreme Court was to make a final decision on a last appeal on May 10 but indefinitely postponed the hearing due to the violence that had engulfed the city and has since spread to other parts of Israel and sparked a conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Sheikh Jarrah has been identified as the reason for the recent Arab violence by foreign media in a mistaken narrative that incorrectly identifies the causes of the riots and misunderstands the nature of the court case.