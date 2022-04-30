Car-ramming in central Israel, victim in serious condition

Police are searching for the suspect, who was driving a stolen car.

By World Israel News Staff

An appromimately 30-year-old police officer was seriously injured in a car-ramming incident in central Israel.

United Hatzalah emergency medical service volunteers responded to the incident and treated a man after he was struck by a car on Highway 444 near the intersection with road 4613, between Elad and Shoham in the country’s Central District.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and head of the Elad chapter was one of the first responders at the scene.

“This was a difficult and complicated scene. Eye-witnesses told us when we arrived that the man was injured by a speeding car. He was suffering from a severe head injury and injuries to his limbs. We treated him at the scene after which he was transported in a mobile intensive care unit to the hospital,” the volunteer said.

The victim was listed as being in serious condition with injuries to the head and limbs. He was semi-conscious when transported to Tel Hashomer hospital.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw a man in his 30s lying on the road in a vague consciousness. He was suffering from a multi-systemic injury,” Magen David Adom paramedics said.

Police are searching for the suspect, who was driving a car that was stolen in Lod. Initial reports indicate it may have been a criminal incident rather than terror-related.